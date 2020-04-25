The mayor of Escobar, Ariel Sujarchuk, signed this Friday the transfer to the municipal orbit of the private clinic Saint Charles after being detected there an outbreak of coronavirus, which was added to several complaints of irregularities in their daily management. The video of a man desperately looking for his father there, went viral on social networks and recorded the state of abandonment in which the patients were.

Although negotiations to acquire the health center, located in the town of Maquinista Savio, had started in late 2019, 23 cases of coronavirus were detected in recent weeks, among patients and health personnel, due to the lack of compliance with health protocols by their authorities. There too 84-year-old man died who had been admitted to hospital in early April for heart problems.

The clinic, which has 250 workers, cares for some 22,000 people, mostly older adults from PAMI. It is the largest clinic in the 5th health section, located in the northeast of the province. By population volume it is the second in importance and is made up of the municipalities of Campana, Escobar, Exaltación de la Cruz, General San Martín, José C. Paz, Malvinas Argentinas, Pilar, San Fernando, San Isidro, San Miguel, Tigre, Vicente López and Zárate.

In this situation, the Municipality decided to intervene together with PAMI and the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health to close and immediately obtain ownership of the private clinic.

As explained the mayor Sujarchuk to InfobaeNegotiations had started in late 2019 after the owners of the clinic expressed interest in selling it. At first, the plan was to take over the operation of the clinic in early April, but before the pandemic crisis exploded. In March, the Deliberative Council had authorized the mayor to sign a “macro agreement” for its acquisition.

“When the pandemic started, the owners entered a stage of speculation because they wanted to renegotiate the terms of the contract. They caused the situation of neglect and emergency in which the clinic is currently. In addition, under the new protocols, we began to receive reports of positive cases and breaches of sanitary security measures, “said Sujarchuk.

And he continued: “We marked all the irregularities but they still did not implement the protocols. So we notified PAMI and Salud to intervene immediately. “

Among the reported irregularities are the lack of protective supplies for health personnel, the refusal to swab workers after the detection of the first positive case, and the disposal of pathogenic waste in common bags. Added to other types of administrative mismanagement.

“As they did not make swabs, it was not known how many infections there were and continued attending. On Wednesday we received the report of the waste, on Friday we received the transfer of shares and ordered the immediate evacuation of the building, “said Sujarchuk.

During this week, the swab corresponding to all workers will be carried out, the building will be disinfected and the signed agreement will be ratified in the Deliberative Council. Meanwhile, the patients were transferred to other establishments.

The Municipality stressed that it is not an expropriation because there was an agreement between the parties to transfer the shares at “book value”, approximately 12 thousand pesos.

Starting on May 2, the Municipality will pay the salaries of the 250 workers and all the clinic’s operating costs. The owners, for their part, will receive the rent for the facilities. However, The Municipality does not rule out that they have to face criminal charges for contagions caused by negligence.

“We could safely say that it was not a municipal issue. But we grab the hot potato to save the jobs and be able to save all our older adultsSujarchuk concluded.