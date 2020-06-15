Inside Mexico, unfortunately, there is not a very common culture of taking out insurance. In fact, in medical terms, a few months ago it was estimated that less than 10 percent of the country’s population actually had coverage to face COVID-19. Although the penetration of these resources is growing in the automotive sector, it still does not fully cover the entire population. Even the most vulnerable segment is not adequately protected.

In this sense, Mexican companies have worked hard to make their services much more accessible. As an example, platforms are already emerging that offer even the youngest people their first insurance at a relatively low cost. As options of this type become more popular, other industry players are looking to join this big trend. Thus, user-friendly alternatives tend to be a little more common.

Another website to purchase insurance online

All this context matters because INTERprotección has just launched a new online platform where consumers will be able to purchase digital insurance. It is the Well Safe product, where people can take care of protecting their home with a plan that is tailored to them. The most important thing about this alternative is that it will not be necessary to go to an agent or a branch. It can be processed, quickly and easily, through its official portal.

Among the most important benefits of this insurance is coverage of the value of the assets included in this plan. Also, people can cover the cost of the service with online payment, whether it be months without interest or in cash. In incidents and objects with a value of more than a thousand pesos, a deductible must not be paid. And perhaps more importantly, it covers everything from home burglary to fire and even certain fairly common accidents.

It should be noted that this insurance can be contracted at a cost of 40 pesos each month, and there are several higher levels that can cover up to 200 thousand pesos in damages. It also allows you to receive reimbursements for household appliances, appliances, electronic devices, home improvement, furniture, and even clothing. Thanks to the flexibility of both modality and payment, contracting and coverage, it can be an excellent option for almost anyone.

