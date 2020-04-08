If you were planning to do any paperwork on the website of the Government of Mexico, be careful, do not end up in an adult site by accident. Sounds like a joke, but it’s what’s going on with a government page that redirects users to XVIDEOS, and nobody knows why. It could be some troll who hacked the website, although nothing has been said officially.

The Ecovehiculos page of the Government of Mexico, a place where you can carry out various procedures for your car, I could send you directly to XVIDEOS, the popular porn and adult content site. Users realized that if you clicked on the tab that says “By make and model,” the page would redirect you to the porn site:

This rare behavior continues to repeat itself at the time of this publication.

Although the federal government has not offered clarification or issued a statement, we speculate that it could be a hack to the Ecovehiculos site. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time it happened. A few weeks ago a Twitter user He found that a site survey had been modified with obscene words and insults:

[En desarrollo]

