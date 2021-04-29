A Pablo Picasso portrait of Françoise Gilot will go up for auction in NY for the first time in 35 years

A portrait painted by Pablo Picasso of Françoise Gilot, who was the artist’s muse and partner for a decade, will go up for auction in New York in May in a sale organized by Sotheby’s, which marks the first time that the painting has hit the market in the last 35 years and where it is estimated that it could reach 18 million dollars.

“Femme assise en costume vert”, which can be seen at Sotheby’s New York headquarters starting next Saturday, belongs to an exceptional group of paintings that the Spaniard created during the winter of 1952 and the spring of 1953, during the time when Picasso and Gilot lived together with their two children, Claude and Paloma, in the villa “La Galloise in Vallauris”, in France.

The piece recalls Picasso’s pioneering Cubist compositions of angular and outlined shapes, as well as tormented portraits of another of the artist’s couples, Dora Maar, painted in the late 1930s and early 1940s.

The portrait of Gilot, a renowned artist who will be 100 years old next November, has rarely been seen at auction, but this time, and given its exceptional nature, it will be part of the Sotheby’s Evening Sale of Impressionist and Modern Art on next May 12, considered one of the most important of the year.

“Picasso’s female portraits are like a diary of his life and his loves, and it is very exciting to be able to get to Françoise Gilot’s chapter, which lasted a decade and resulted in two children, Claude and Paloma,” he explains in a statement. the head of the Department of Impressionist and Modern Art at Sotheby’s, Helena Newman.

“Having been purchased by the current owner at Sotheby’s in 1986, it will now return to an auction room, continuing a strong start to the year for the artist as demand for his work is more insatiable and global than ever.” added.

For his part, Julian Dawes, another of the directors of Sotheby’s Impressionist and Modern Art Department, highlighted the fact that Gilot’s portraits are seen much less frequently on the market than those of other important Picasso couples, such as Marie -Thérèse Walter and Dora Maar.

Picasso and Gilot met in 1943 when the Spaniard was 61 and she was 21, and while the man from Malaga still had a turbulent relationship with Maar.

Picasso’s work during the next decade, which was very prolific, would reflect the time of happiness that he lived with Gilot and his two children, although “Femme assise en costume vert” was painted precisely when the relationship between them was very deteriorated, and was completed only a few months before the artist began a new life in Paris with Claude and Paloma.

