A one-year-old baby talks to his deaf father using sign language

A baby as young as one year old tries answer your deaf father through sign language and goes viral.

The father has his daughter sitting on top of him, trying communicate with her through sign language, while your partner records the scene.

That’s when the little girl begins to imitate him, making movements with her hands and arms, while still being attentive to every gesture her father makes.

The video, which already exceeds nine million views, has gone around the world.

This family has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and are dedicated to sharing their life and experiences through sign language. Now, his daughter is one more.