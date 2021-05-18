A nursing assistant faces abuse charges against an elderly man – Telemundo Miami (51)

A Miami certified nursing assistant faces charges after he allegedly sexually abused an elderly man with dementia in his care, police said.

Alfredo Gutiérrez, 56, was arrested Friday on five counts of lewd abuse of an elderly person or a disabled adult, according to an arrest report.

The report says Gutiérrez was working as a caretaker for the 85-year-old victim when he was allegedly caught on surveillance video in the man’s room grabbing the man’s hand and placing it on his genital area and rubbing himself on his clothes.

Miami-Dade Corrections

After the victim’s daughter turned over the video to police, Gutiérrez told investigators that he was “sorry and ashamed” and admitted that the victim had touched his private parts on five different occasions, according to the arrest report. .

Gutierrez had been an employee of OpusCare, which said he is a certified nursing assistant licensed by the Florida Board of Nursing and had to go through an extensive background check.

“This CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) had absolutely no flaws on his record. OpusCare is dedicated to the well-being and comfort of our patients,” OpusCare said in a statement. “It goes without saying that we are very concerned about these allegations and have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with the Department of Children and Families, the police and the family.”

Gutiérrez was taken to the TGK Miami-Dade jail and later released on bail.