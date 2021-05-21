A nurse denounces the state of health in Madrid with the poster placed in an outpatient clinic

View of the access to the vaccination area against covid-19 at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Madrid. (Photo: EFE)

Nurse Inma Martín has denounced on her Twitter account the situation of Madrid’s public health with a photo of a poster hanging in the Los Angeles health center.

“The Council of the Community of Madrid not only does not inform the population why Primary Care does not work, it also annoys them that workers put up posters with data. They do not want anyone to know what is happening in Primary Care ”, he assured.

On the poster you can read that the health center lacked toilets, as the workers themselves inform the patients.

“For reasons beyond our control, today 16 out of 22 family doctors and one in four pediatricians are missing. Sorry for the inconvenience ”, reads the sign.

This Wednesday, Workers’ Commissions, through the Federation of Health and Social and Health Sectors of Madrid, denounced that the regional government is preparing, in their opinion, a plan for Primary Care where it will cut more than 2,000 jobs in health centers and clinics.

“The Primary Care Plan that the Madrid Health Service advanced in the last meeting with the unions of the Sectorial Table is, in the opinion of CCOO Sanidad Madrid, a plan to ‘cut, privatize and subcontract services’ corresponding to the first line of the health care of the Madrilenians ”, they communicated.

On Twitter, a large number of doctors, nurses, assistants, etc. are also reporting the cuts and the critical situation in which some of the outpatient clinics in Madrid are.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Prince William receives the covid-19 vaccine with an important message

When will it be in force and what does it imply? Everything you need to know about the new covid passport

The WHO believes that the death toll from coronavirus is two or three times higher than the official

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.