Pilots will score in-game based on their real-world skills

The video game goes on sale next July 10

Formula 1 has unveiled the latest novelty in the sport’s official 2020 video game. Each rider will have a score based on their experience, skill, confidence and pace. The first evaluations have been released and have created controversy.

Formula 1 and F2 drivers will be rated in the video game based on what they do in the real world. This is a novelty that is included in the F1 2020 career mode and also in the ‘My team’ mode, in which players can create their own team and select the driver they want to race with as a teammate.

Formula 1 has evaluated the drivers for experience, race level, mindset and pace. In addition, they have also reported on the value of their contract and the salary they would have if they were in the player’s team.

The pilots have been scored, from 1 to 99, in four categories based on their performances in the real world. These scores will affect their track performance in the game and help players unlock certain special features and technical updates.

SCORE CATEGORIES

Experience– A pilot with more experience will help players to get more points, which will be used to get more improvements. Skill behind the wheel: A pilot with a higher level will allow the player to execute more effective overtaking. Security: A driver with a more worked mindset will guarantee tranquility during the race, he will not lose his nerves as easily as others. Rhythm: Simple, the driver with the most pace will be the fastest during the sessions.

Of course, Formula 1 has reported that these ratings will change according to the dispute of the races that will take place during the 2020 season. In other words, these may increase or decrease depending on the performance of each in the real world. Something similar to what the FIFA video game usually does, which values ​​soccer players differently after each day they jump onto the field.

At the moment, F1 has only revealed the scores of the Red Bull, Racing Point and AlphaTauri drivers and these results have already created controversy on social networks because many fans do not believe they are realistic. It will be necessary to be attentive to the publication of the next ones.

RED BULL

RACING POINT

ALPHATAURI

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard