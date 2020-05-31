Mary Gaitskill, finalist of the National Book Award in 2005.AP

At the start of Esto es placer (Literatura Random House) Margot confesses that the old anecdote, with which she and her husband had laughed on so many occasions, about her friend Quin, a seductive and brilliant British publisher based in NY. Sophisticated, intense and provocative, always on the edge, Quin and his good friend Margot alternate their voices in the narration of their thunderous fall from grace due to the allegations of abuse that a series of women have filed against him. The writer Mary Gaitskill (Kentucky, 65) placed herself in the eye of the MeToo hurricane and in just a hundred pages – in what she likes to define more as a story than as a nouvelle – it was not that she put her finger on the sore spot. , but it got into the wound with a sharp scalpel. Without being shaken by the pulse, she has built a memorable story full of nuances, grays and controversy.

People in blogs and chats talk like they have never done anything inconsiderate in their lives Mary Gaitskill

It started with This is Pleasure in early 2018; He had spent time in Chicago with his very ill mother and had missed the start of the tsunami of complaints. “When I got to New York I saw that the shit had really gotten to the fan. A friend lost his job, and later his wife, when he was accused by the MeToo. I had no doubt that it had escaped, I had seen it, but I did not think it had been something so extreme. I had mixed feelings, ”he explained by video conference on Thursday. In his book he decided to give a voice, from fiction, to those who were least listened to at that time: the accused men, and the women who felt a certain ambivalence about the MeToo.

If a guy expresses his desire and you say no and ignores it is an attack Mary Gaitskill

When the first complaints emerged, there was no shortage of voices calling on everyone, men and women, to take stock and assess their responsibility for the abuses perpetrated. Gaitskill’s answer was this book? “Some readers think that Margot’s character is too permissive, I don’t think so, she is very critical and she gives Quin a lot of talks. A facilitator is someone who not only tries to ignore the abuse, but actually helps make it happen as it did with Jeffrey Epstein’s friend who was looking for girls for her. By the way, he did something criminal, while the protagonist of my book what he does can often be detestable, manipulative and rude but not crime ”. The writer, happy with the reception of the book, refers during the video call to the difference between a judicial crime and a social crime, and to the suitability or otherwise of a certain conduct. “I didn’t want villains to be in the book because I’m not interested. Look, one of the characters accuses Quin, and clearly uses him but I have sympathy for her, she falls under his spell and they were friends, he is not wrong, but then she feels stupid and rejected, “she says. “He lets himself be taken to a field without giving it importance and I understand his discomfort later on. She is not a villain but neither is he, because she entered the game. ”

Gaitskill is surprised by the sharpness of some opinions. “People in blogs and chats talk as if they have never done anything inconsiderate. When the Metoo started I told someone that if I was going to try to punish for being assholes, well that would be a lot of people! Everyone at one time or another has behaved rudely. I waited until they accused me of harassment, “he says, before adding that he has never had anything with any student, but he has once hugged them, and” sometimes I have made comments, not flirting, but with sexual overtones. ”

Remember the writer who once joked about the pretty legs of a student: at the end of the class she asked him if he had anything more to say and, when she answered no, Gaitskill told her that, after all, her legs were talking for her. “Everyone laughed. There was no bad intention, but can you go out and say I harassed you in class? ”She asks. “If I had told him in a certain way or always criticized his work, it could have been downright nasty and offensive. He was not offended because that was not the case and I said it in a light and playful way. But everything is susceptible of being taken out of context, the context can change, the interpretation and perception as well, what makes you funny today no longer tomorrow, and of all this he writes in This is pleasure. “Different people have different positions on what is acceptable and what is not, and it is part of what I think makes life interesting,” he reflects and smiles.

The devaluation of women takes much more subtle forms than sex Mary Gaitskill

Since it was released in bookstores with Bad Behavior in the eighties, in novels like Veronica – to be reissued soon – and stories like the one that inspired the movie Secretary, Gaitskill has never been afraid to contradict and stick his pen in difficult matters to demonstrate that good literature can be done there. Sex, power, submission, beauty, excess or envy have been matters that he has dealt with, avoiding cliches and simple answers. It is surprising to see her on the other side of the screen with glasses and a modest cotton shirt with embroidery, in a room with white walls that offers few clues about her.

Gaitskill says that he intuited the MeToo. “I spent a few years apart from my husband, living alone in New York, and I saw how badly women were treated. It was worse than when I was young. There had been feminism and things were supposed to be more egalitarian, and I was thinking, but what is this, intelligent women doing the impossible to please men who behave in a horrible, passive aggressive way? ”She points out. To his surprise, then, when the complaints came, it also seemed “out of focus”, doubts, objections arose. “I don’t like to see sex demonized. If a man expresses his desire and you say no and ignores it, or kisses you by force, that is crossing the line and it is a sexual attack, I do not care that there is no rape properly, because what he has done is to lose respect. But the emphasis on the sexual drive seems wrong to me. The devaluation of women takes many subtler forms, there are more amorphous things through which they are dwarfed and despised, which have nothing to do with sex.

Not be a victim

The writer has no doubt that Trump is part of the MeToo equation – “people feel frustrated and scared and therefore there is less scope for nuances; in the book, Quin says if you cannot go for the king, go for the jester ”-. She also feels that she has a different attitude about bullying towards younger women. “Should I be terribly offended because a guy tried to grab me or touch me in a certain way? I don’t know, and perhaps my posture proves a lack of self-esteem. But if you don’t say, ‘Stop!’ How do you expect me to know you don’t like it? I understand that you can freeze, in shock, it has happened to me when I was young, but you cannot leave it there. ”

The accusations against some men have been correct and, at other times, the women have gone too far Mary Gaitskill

Regarding the revisionism and rereadings that emerged from the MeToo, the novelist does not hesitate to point out that she prefers that men express their misogyny in literature than they do in real life or that their colleagues censor themselves when writing. “As long as they do it in an artistic way and it is not a simple vomit I am interested. I would like women to do it too, not to feel that they have to please, sometimes to talk about whether they feel disgusted by the guy next to them. ”

In the 90s, the writer published an autobiographical essay in Harper’s talking about abuse entitled On how not to be a victim. Now, you wanted to enter the subject from fiction, why? “I have not written an article about the MeToo because it is something so big and there are so many people involved and all situations are different. The charges against some men have been entirely correct and they have been punished as they should be, and other times, the women have gone too far and used the MeToo to gain power. But everything is under the same umbrella. In a story you can look at a very specific case and look at it in detail. ” Gaitskill did not care that the material of his fiction was boiling: she does not believe in that rule that you have to wait 60 years to write about a historical event, nor is it even clear that, after that time, someone will write about the MeToo wave. Did your friend, who in real life lost his job and wife, read the story? “Yes, he didn’t like everything, but he supported me.”