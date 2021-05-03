a non-slip floor and connected to photovoltaic panels

Solar panels on the ground. This is the proposal from Barcelona, ​​where the first pavement with solar energy in Spain. It is a pilot project installed in the Glòries park. An installation of about 50 square meters with which about 7,560 kWh per year will be generated, enough to supply three apartment buildings, and save 2,722 kg of CO2, according to the City Council.

The pavement is in its installation phase and consists of small parcels of soil, connected to photovoltaic modules and wiring to be able to pour energy into the general grid. An initiative that opens the door to take advantage of the great space in cities to generate solar energy.

A pilot test with 50 square meters

Barcelona City Council has contributed with about 30,000 euros for this initiative, as described by The Guardian. A project for which you will have to wait about 6 months to be able to assess its effectiveness, as well as the wear and tear produced.

“It is not the same to put panels on the ceiling as on the floor, even if they are very resistant,” explains Eloi Badia, head of the Barcelona climate emergency. Specifically, the pavement is about a “highly resistant and non-slip glass“.

This pavement will have a double use, act as a floor and feed the energy network. An energy that can be used to close self-consumptionSince being in the city itself, it is not necessary to send long distances. The idea is a pioneer in Spain, although for years it has been experimenting with solar bike lanes or solar roads.

The installed modules will be used to power a nearby Bicing point, the city’s bicycle rental service, and the energy generated can be monitored in real time.

The aim of the city is to invest 50 million euros of the municipal budget in energy rehabilitation projects and the installation of photovoltaic panels. An investment destined to different projects among which we find tests such as this solar pavement.

