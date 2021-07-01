A Nissan Juke of TT rallying? Here it is

Enlarge

Nissan imagines what a TT rally Nissan Juke would look like with this Nissan Juke Rally Tribute Concept, a tribute to the victorious 1971 Datsun 240Z.

In 1971, Nissan won the East African Safari Rally with the Datsun 240Z and now, 50 years after that feat, the Japanese automaker has published the sketches of what a modern rally racing car based on the Nissan Juke would look like.

The starting point of the concept car is the Nissan juke standard, whose robust and high road grip and short overhangs give it special agility and great off-road performance potential.

The widened wheel arches for the tailored off-road tires give it an even more imposing appearance. Additional headlights on the bonnet and roof underline the claim of the Nissan Juke Rally Tribute Concept of being a competitive all-rounder.

Tribute to the Datsun 240Z

In homage to the 1971 Datsun 240Z, the Juke’s hood and wheels are finished in black. This is how Nissan already introduced the Gripz concept car, which in turn subsequently influenced the design of the new production Juke. Under the hood of the Nissan Juke Rally Tribute Concept we find a hybrid powertrain that allows greater efficiency and provides additional torque to improve performance in any driving situation.

«With the Juke Rally Tribute Concept, we commemorate the historic triumph of 1971“Explains Coralie Musy, Vice President of Brand and Customer Experience, Nissan Europe. “But we also want to highlight Nissan’s pioneering role in crossover models, design and electrification. We are excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the East Africa Safari Rally victory with these stunning images. “

The legendary 240Z featured a 2.4-liter inline six-cylinder engine producing 210 hp. The winning car was restored in 2013 and is now part of the Nissan Heritage Collection, located not far from Nissan’s headquarters in Zama, Japan, in Kanagawa Prefecture.

