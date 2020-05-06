A month and a week ago Edgar Díaz, the young man from Camo who tested positive for Covid-19 in Alicante, Spain, completed his isolation stage recommended by the doctors of the General Hospital of Alicante. After going through that test, the Nicaraguan says he feels better, although it has not been easy for him to see so many deaths worldwide, to be locked up and be unemployed.

“Honestly, I feel normal, but the cough came away until a week ago, that is, it took almost two months, although less frequently,” he says.

As for whether he is taking the measures recommended by health specialists, he says yes. “I just go out once a week to buy food products. At least I can get out now, as long as I’m protected. Nothing more from the supermarket to the house, since Spain is still in quarantine ».

On the treatment he received, Díaz comments that it was not merely to cure, “it was more to reduce the symptoms and to many people who were infected, they recommended Paracetamol, a pill every 8 hours, of 1000 milligrams, to reduce fever, pain head, they sent it to me for five days, but I kept taking it for more days because the fever went away and came back and the rest were the tea on a personal level ».

Your artistic side

In his native Camoapa, Díaz was dedicated to making music, writing poetry and stories. He did two years of Hispanic Language and Literature at UNAN, Juigalpa, Chontales. He recently set foot in European lands and spent time working in the fields, and then he had the opportunity to work in Mariachi music, making Mexican music in many cities and towns in Alicante. Before the crisis caused by the coronavirus or Covid-19, this Nicaraguan artist played the accordion and was second voice in the Mariachi Tapatío in Spain.

Edgar Díaz, the Nicaraguan writer and mariachi who battles the Coronavirus in Spain. THE PRESS / Courtesy

Now with the confinement in Spain it has been affected labor. «Everything fell apart with the artistic theme for what we played in public, but so I had my savings. A prevented man is worth two, “says Diaz, 29, in a humorous tone, in the midst of this situation.

Díaz has no plans to return to Nicaragua at this time. “There are many Nicaraguans telling me that they are going back to Nicaragua, to take other directions,” he says.

Given the unemployment situation, the young man from Camoa revealed that he might go to the fields for a while to generate income. “Or looking for how to generate income from my digital skills, may be an option, although very difficult because of the competition, it is not so easy, we will see what happens after all,” he adds.

Make up poem

His days of confinement, have not been in vain, the pencil, the paper added to his poetic side, have made him produce lyrics and to show the poem “Don’t lose hope”, which he wrote.

«More than a poem, it is a reflection and a ray of hope, encouragement and light for the world and Nicaragua. Poetry, as well as music, are two of the great artistic branches that feed the soul of the users and especially, in difficult moments like these (Covid-19) ”, he adds.

Months ago he had written the poem “I care about people”, also for reflection. “I think it would come in handy with the current moment. Letters that I write when difficult situations arise or that I may be going through like Edgar », says the young man who in many of his writings is signed with the pseudonym Steven Záttie.

Do not lose hope (Edgar Díaz)

“Do not be afraid”. “Never stop fighting”.

Don’t let dreams end in a second.

There are many beautiful things still

for which we have to live and share.

Don’t stop being happy.

There are smiles that we have hidden

and that they still need to be shown to the world.

Only you can do that. You are responsible

to become what you want and how much you want:

so you will realize that the greatest gift of life

is what we have inside, if possible,

even changing someone else’s life

without even realizing it.

There are words that still have to be written on paper

and millions of songs to sing, accompanied by toasts,

guitars and maracas. There are books in libraries

still to be read, roses to give away

and stories to tell.

Don’t let the sun die when evening falls

without having returned to your childhood and without having loved again.

Please don’t let the earth cry

and leave with the wounds of dumbness in his throat.

TAKE CARE OF IT!

“Do not be afraid”. We will smile again.

“We will live again.” We will embrace again

and to be free like yesterday. We will love again

to ours, to feel them, to smell them and paint them

the soul with kisses and caresses.

“Don’t lose the desire to be free.”

Do not allow silence to silence your mouth,

Talk and tell the world how much you love him.

Scream from the window of your house

that everything is possible, that there are dreams to fulfill.

Children who still want to dance on the sea,

with cheeks wet from the breeze,

the backpack full of dreams

and with a chest full of tenderness and love.

Do not stay

back, arms folded. Help the others

as much as you can, even if it is very little, but

Little things are great when you do them from the heart.

Don’t let trust and love leave your home.

We will smile again!

We will love again!

We will live again!