A campaign funded by the New Zealand government on the sex education went viral in recent days, before the appearance of two nude porn actors in a home to give some clarification on their videos.

With a towel in her hair and a cup of tea in hand, the mother listens with interest to the actress and the actor who, on the threshold of the door, tells her that they have noticed that her son was watching them on all kinds of screens . They explain that their videos are intended for adults and that they do not represent reality.

The mother, played by comedian Justine Smith, She calls her son Matt, who gets a good scare when he sees the two visitors with completely naked “familiar faces”, and at the end he says that they have to talk about « the difference between what you see on the internet and relationships in real life. »

Matt’s surprise at seeing the actors on his doorstep

Actors stress that consent is never discussed in videos and often go straight to action. It is common to find scenes of violence and even forced relationships on pornography pages as a standard practice.

A New Zealand government spokeswoman explained that the video « Keep it real online » is part of a broader campaign to sensitize parents about the dangers of the internet for children, by pornography, the recruitment of minors for sexual purposes or the bullying. « The reception of this campaign was enormous, » he told .. « In the first week and a half, ads were viewed 11 million times on the internet«

The ad « seeks to draw attention to the fact that many young people obtain their sex education through pornography, » explained the government spokeswoman. « This can be very problematic for younger people because of the negative messages that pornography spreads about consent, body image, sexuality« He added.

In December, a report revealed that young New Zealanders use the Internet as their first and foremost avenue to learn about sex. Further, a third of the most viewed pornographic videos in the country included activities without consensus in the couple.

Meanwhile, the Motion Sickness publishing agency said in a statement: “Parents should feel confident in dealing with these issues … at the end of the day, they are the best person to keep their child safe. You don’t need to have all the answers, but supporting your child and giving him that ‘adult’ guide as he navigates the choppy waters of the online world will really make a difference. ”

