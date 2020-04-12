If there is something that video game players like, it is having merchandising of our favorite sagas. One of the longest-running and most merchandising franchises is Pokémon. The pocket monster saga has more than 800 creatures to its credit and it is no wonder, since it has more than 20 years of history. With the arrival of Pokémon Sword and Shield and its region of Galar, sooner or later its merchandising was going to arrive, and finally it has.

New Plush Pokemon

A few days ago we brought you the news of new merchandising that would be sold in the Japanese Pokémon Centers, such as cards, badges, shirts to look like good Pokémon trainers that we are or stuffed animals with a Gigamax shape. On this occasion, the news that we bring you also has to do with stuffed animals, and that is that the Pokémon Company has announced new stuffed animals of the eighth generation, among which are Ponyta de Galar, Sirfetch´d, the second evolutions of the initial Pokémon or a Pokémon of which we use their services a lot to move from one city to another, Corviknight and his flying taxi.

These stuffed animals will only be available in Japan for now, and will go on sale next day 18 of this same month. We don’t know yet if they will bring them to the West, but hopefully we can get hold of any of them.

