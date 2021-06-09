A new version of Spider-Man could face Venom in the cinema

Although Tom Holland is the Spider-Man of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, that does not mean that we see other versions of the character in the cinema.

They have already confirmed that in the film Venom: There Will Be Carnage (2021) will not be Spider-man, which means that for now they are kept in different Cinematographic Universes. Maybe one day using the “multiverse” we could get to see an epic crossover, but for now in the plans of Sony is adding another version of Spider-man.

More specifically they want to introduce Ben reilly, better known as Scarlet Spider, Spider-Man, Spider-Carnage Y Jackal. Something that would be spectacular, especially if they put it together with Venom.

Ben reilly was part of the legendary history of the Clones Saga which was published between 1994 and 1996. Assuming the identity of Scarlet spider, he became a fan favorite in his own right. The variant has appeared in various animated shows and video games over the years, but it looks like it could be gearing up for live action.

Venom has faced Ben Reilly in the comics.

In the lowest hours of Peter parker, when the aunt May parker have a stroke, Ben reilly returns to New York and faces Spider-man, but then they decide to team up. Later fight Venom Y Carnage, assuming the identity of Scarlet Spider. He manages to defeat Venom and even thanks to his willpower he can resist the symbiote’s power of control.

Also when Peter parker she retired so she could take care of her baby, Ben reilly became Spider-man and he replaced him quite successfully. Therefore, it is a character that could fit very well in the Cinematic Universe that Sony has raised around Venom and to which we will have to add Morbius, the living vampire.

We see: There will be Carnage will be released on October 8, 2021. While the films of Marvel studios can be seen in Disney Plus.