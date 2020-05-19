We return with a new song created during confinement. Specifically, with a ‘cover’ of ‘Color hope’ sung by the Argentine Diego Torres (the songwriter of the song) along with other great artists.

All the singers, as usual, appear in their houses singing with great joy and positivity in order to recover from this pandemic that has collapsed the planet. And the truth is that although we have heard dozens of versions that fight the coronavirus (we only have to name the number of times that ‘Resistiré’ has sounded on everyone’s lips), this new version was worth it. The title already says everything; the world is dyed more and more of a ‘hope color’ to overcome the pandemic.

This time, instead of seeing Diego Torres in a video clip in a desert (later he magically teleported to a lush forest and a beach to show that hope had been worth it), we see Ara Malikian with his mythical violin to introduce ‘ Hope color’. Seconds later Torres appears interpreting his theme (from his house, this time there are no deserts), then Coti comes … And later all the others arrive.

Rubén Blades, Camila, Camilo, Pedro Capó, Coti, Dilsinho, El Cigala, Farruko, Fonseca, Kany García, Leonel García, Gente de Zona, Leslie Grace, Nicky Jam, Lali, Ara Malikian, Dani Martín, Mau and Ricky, Prince Royce, Rauw Alejandro, Reik, Río Roma, Carlos Rivera, Ivete Sangalo, Thalía, Angela Torres, Diego Torres, Manuel Turizo, Jorge Villamizar and Carlos Vives are the ones who compose this new video clip.

“Know that you can, want that you can / Take away our fears, take them out / Paint your face the color of hope / Tempt the future with your heart.” A letter very suitable for the times. Of course, who was going to tell the OT 2 contestants (who were the ones who popularized the song in Spain) that the theme would revive this way eighteen years later.