Animal Crossing: New Horizons It has caused a sensation on the Internet due to the multiple uses that can be given to the video game, especially in a time of social distancing and quarantine. This time we tell you about Animal Crossing to do politics: the American congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHe visited the islands of his supporters to interact with them and leave them a small note.

The May 7th he wrote asking through his account Twitter about the idea of ​​visiting people through Animal Crossing and how to do it. This led her to open her direct message chat to get the nicknames of people to contact her and then go to her islands.

The result of all this is the discovery of a new tool to make politics and shake Twitter:

UPDATE 3: Okay! After a few visits earlier I am reopening for a few more # AOCHouseCalls🏡. DMs are opening again for 4 minutes, drop me your Dodo code and a note and I may stop by! (Yes that is a hand drawn campaign shirt & no I haven’t sorted out exporting screenshots yet 😬) pic.twitter.com/K7Idxnj09W – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2020

You should come be a guest on my talk show that takes place entirely inside the game! https://t.co/qwKngra5tp – Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) May 7, 2020

He even provoked a colleague but from the opposite Republican party:

Are you kidding me? We’re paying you to play Animal Crossing? OMG. – DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@ DeAnna4Congress) May 7, 2020

Curious for your thoughts on Trump’s golf bills – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2020

