A new update arrives on WhatsApp that could help to discover an infidelity

WhatsApp has announced that a new update of this application will arrive in the next few days, highlighting that it will now allow a single account can connect to 4 different devices at the same time, so now you can more easily access the app without having your smartphone.

Although for users it may turn out to be great news, the truth is that This new function called multi-connectivity could put those who are committing an infidelity in trouble because anyone could open their WhatsApp account on any other device they are connected to.

Many people access their WhatsApp from a computer desktop and forget to close their account, so many could have access to your chats and messages.

How do I know if my WhatsApp account is open on multiple devices?

Open WhatsApp on your phone and click on the 3 dots in the upper right corner.

There, click where it says WhatsApp Web and check the list of devices where the open and active session appears.

Close these sessions by clicking on each of the options and select Close session.

