Ever since Spider-Man: A New Universe hit theaters, many fans have wondered why there was no cameo for Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Well gentlemen, now we have the answer.

In 2018 I landed in theaters Spider-Man: A New Universe, the film that is considered by many to be the best of the Spiderman. The film exploited all the possibilities of animation to give us not one, but a whole collection of Spider-Men and Women (and pig) in a frantic adventure in New York by Miles Morales. Of course, being made with such accuracy and in a good way, the film took the Oscar for the best animated film.

With this multiverse delusion, many missed the possibility of a cameo between Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Recently Chris Miller, producer of the film, admitted to ComicBook that of course they thought of a cameo from himThe three Spider-Man in flesh and blood. They wanted them for a post-credits scene in which Spider-Ham would also come out, but Sony ruled it out because it seemed “too soon.”

But now we all ask ourselves, too soon for what? Tom holland had already come out in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: HomecomingSo it was well known to the public. Perhaps, as the co-writer and co-director had explained long ago, Rodney Rothman, they preferred not to mix so much multiverse in the first installment so that it was not very complex and they are already plotting something for the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe, which has the premiere date of October 7, 2022. Phil Lord has advanced that they have “many surprises” prepared.

We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom. They felt it was “too soon” #SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/E91H1eLysr – Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

Why number 42?

The team of Spider-Man: A New Universe He took the opportunity to reveal some not so well-known details about the film. As they decided to make it a rule that there would be no details related to the world of comics until Miles was bitten by the spider, which references to number 42 are by Jackie Robinson, the first African American player in the baseball league, or that Kingpin is based on Bill Sienkiewicz’s version and the flashback is a tribute to his style.