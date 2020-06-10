In the midst of this pandemic, Spidey fans receive great news. The sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe has been confirmed to be in the works.

Despite the fact that the film industry is still quite stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the most anticipated films in the coming years has finally started production. We are talking about the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe, which is already underway and has a new release date.

It has been confirmed by one of its animators, Nick Kondo, who has posted on Twitter “First day of work!” and the video that remembers that the sequel will hit theaters in 2022. Specifically on October 7, 2022, six months after what was initially planned, this time due to the pandemic.

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF – Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

At the moment very little is known about this sequel, which It will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (‘Avatar: The Legend of Aang’) with a script by David Callaham (‘Wonder Woman 1984’). It is expected that Shameik moore and Hailee Steinfeld They return as the voices Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, but not knowing what it will be about, we do not know which characters will return.

Is this the best Spider-Man movie?

Spider-Man: A New Universe premiered in 2018 and became an absolute surprise. The film received applause from the public and critics, and ended up taking the Oscar for best animated film last year, the first time someone took it from Disney or Pixar from Rango. You have it available on Movistar + and on the main rental platforms.

Recently, there was talk of the possibility that Spider-Man: A New Universe have a spin-off. Apparently, this would be starring Spider-Gwen, Although at the moment there is nothing confirmed. In this article we tell you all the details about this possibility and what he said Hailee Steinfeld when asked about this spin-off.