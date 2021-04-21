A new universe 2. New details on the sequel!

New details were revealed about the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe 2. Find out below

The sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe 2 has already been confirmed since November 2018. And as if this were not enough, the film already has a scheduled release date (October 7, 2022) and began production last summer. . Now it was revealed that Joaquim Dos Santos will not be alone in the director’s chair, but will also be accompanied by two other people: Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

“The ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’ team set the bar ridiculously high and we are honored to take on the challenge of telling the next chapter in the Miles Morales story,” the trio signed in a statement. surprise fans with the wild new adventure that we will send Miles on with his friends, both old and new ”. Spider-Man: A New Universe 2 will once again be produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, masterminds of the first, who also co-write the script with David Callaham. Also on the production team are Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Christina Steinberg, Alonzo Ruvalcaba, Peter Ramsey and Aditya Sood.

At the moment what is known about the film is that it will be a direct sequel, that it will again focus on Miles Morales and that it should not be ruled out that characters will appear in real action within the animation tape. Spider-Man: A New Universe 2 will hit theaters on October 7, 2022.

Maybe you are interested in:

Filtered the villain of Spider-Man: A New Universe 2

Who are the directors?

One of the directors of Spider-Man: A New Universe 2 is Joaquim Dos Santos, who in addition to being linked to the Avatar franchise, also directed two episodes of ‘Voltron: The Legendary Defender’ and has worked in the animation department of ‘GI Joe: Resolute’. With regard to Kem Powers, this year he co-directed the Pixar film, Soul, of which he also co-signed the script, but he is also nominated for an Oscar for having also written ‘A Night in Miami’, which he chooses in total to three awards. Finally, Justin K. Thompson will make his directing debut in this film. However, he does have a great career in the animation department and worked on titles such as’ Emoji: The Movie ‘,’ The Smurfs: The Hidden Village ‘,’ Star Wars: The Clone Wars’, ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ or’ Rain meatballs. ‘