A new UFC fan favorite is born: Kris Moutinho

Kris Moutinho just lost to Sean O’Malley at UFC 264, in a Fight of the Night candidate fight in which he showed his heart and has a titanium jaw. From the beginning of the fight he went straight for his opponent, as if it wasn’t his first fight in the company. As if he were a veteran at the top of the sport, pressing, attacking, looking for the knockout. But “Sugar” maintained a strong defense through his precision and technique.

Actually, O’Malley was very comfortable at all times. He was never in real danger of losing, and scored another major victory to continue his climb at bantamweight. But being a fan favorite as he is, it was Moutinho who took each and every one of the people in the arena. He never stopped going forward, never stopped fighting, despite the tremendous damage suffered in the three rounds until Hern Dean stopped him..

The referee had to stop the fight with 30 seconds to go so that Kris Moutinho did not receive even more damage. His face was in real bad shape. But that never mattered to him. They had to stop him because otherwise he kept fighting. So impressive was his performance that Dana White waited for him outside the Octagon to congratulate him. The president of the company wanted to dedicate a few kind words to him after his performance.

We must remember that Kris Moutinho only had 11 days to prepare. He entered the event to replace Louis Smolka, who was injured during training. With barely time to train, making his debut in the most famous octagon in the world, against one of the best on the planet at 135 pounds … A new UFC fan favorite is born. Now everyone wants to see his next fight, wants to know how he is going to continue his career.

