A new type of supernova solves a mystery from the Middle Ages

The finding of a new kind of supernova, which they have baptized as electron capture supernova, It has been great news, both for astronomy experts and for lovers of the history of science.

It is because it explains certain phenomena that had been observed in the sky during the last decades and had not been able to be classified. And also because it solves a thousand year old mystery, which was recorded by astronomers around the world.

Actually, it is a study that began 40 years ago, with the theories of the Japanese physicist Ken’ichi nomoto, but that it had not been able to be finalized until now, when the images of a supernova taken in 2018 by the hubble space telescope They have provided the missing data to complete the puzzle.

A historical phenomenon

In the year 1054 after ChristChinese, Japanese and Arab astronomers and observers recorded in their writings the appearance in the sky of what seemed to be a curious supernova.

That curious phenomenon was seen in the night sky for almost two years

The bright light remained in the daytime sky for 23 days and in the night sky for almost two years. Finally it faded, leaving as a remnant the Crab nebula, one of the most appreciated by lovers of astrophotography.

That phenomenon was especially striking. So much so that even some indigenous peoples of North America they drew maps of the sky and solar calendars in which it was represented.

The knowledge of astronomy of the time did not allow an exhaustive description, much less take close images of the origin of that supernova. Therefore, it has been necessary to wait many years to find out what happened.

What is a supernova?

Until now, the supernova like a stellar explosion which can occur for two different reasons.

The new supernova would be between the two that had been described and detected so far

On the one hand, we find the thermonuclear supernovae, which occur when a white dwarf explodes after gaining mass in a system made up of two stars. On the other, the iron core collapse supernovae are those that originate when a very massive star runs out of fuel in its core and it finally collapses. As a result, it gives rise to either a black hole or a neutron star. The former occur in relatively light stars, below the eight solar masses, and the second with stars of more than ten solar masses.

In the 1980s, the team of Ken’ichi nomoto he theorized the existence of a third type, called an electron capture supernova. In this case, the fusion process that takes place in the star ceases when the elements in its core are oxygen, neon and magnesium. But since they are not as massive as those of the second type, they do not form iron.

Despite being classified as a third type, it would be in the middle of the other two. This is so because the star not light enough as if to escape from its collapsing core, not heavy enough as if to prolong its life and die later as a black hole or neutron star.

But this is not the only requirement. When these Japanese scientists first described them they stated six indispensable qualities: a progenitor (the star in which it forms) in the so-called super-asymptotic giant branch (SAGB), a strong pre-supernova mass loss, an unusual stellar chemical composition, a weak explosion, little radioactivity and a rich core in neutrons.

Confirming the theory

This was all just theoretical physics. But it was necessary to go further. That is why recently a team of scientists from UC Santa Bárbara and Las Cumbres Observatory focused on the images taken by the SN 2018zd Hubble Space Telescope, a supernova listed as a good candidate for electron capture.

The existence of this type of supernova has been confirmed thanks to the observation of a supernova explosion that occurred in 2018

It was also an advantage that it was close to Earth, just 31 million light years, so they could even access the images prior to the explosion and detect which could be the progenitor star. In a press release, they explain that “the observations were consistent with another SAGB star recently identified in the Milky Way, but inconsistent with models of red supergiants, which are the progenitors of normal iron core collapse supernovae ”.

On the other hand, they used a database of supernovae detected by Hubble and tried to pinpoint the six requirements postulated by Nomoto. There were some that had several of them, but only SN 2018 zd had all six. Its origin, seemingly mysterious and unsustainable with the preexisting idea of ​​a supernova, fit perfectly under the definition of the electron-capturing supernova.

Crab Nebula. Credit: NASA, ESA, NRAO / AUI / NSF and G. Dubner (University of Buenos Aires)

Historically, the SN 1054, originally from the Crab Nebula, had been considered the most likely candidate for an electron capture supernova. However, scientists did not have a device as advanced as Hubble. To date, we do not have images to help scientists discern whether all six requirements are met.

But it has already been shown that there are those supernovae that Nomoto defined 40 years ago. Therefore, it is most likely that the light that remained in the sky for two years was also a phenomenon of this type.

In fact, Daichi Hiramatsu, the lead author of the study that has just been published in Nature Astronomy, considers that “probably its luminosity was artificially enhanced by the supernova ejection, which collided with the material emitted by the progenitor star.” It is the same that has been observed in SN 2018 zd.

Therefore, this study has met three major milestones. To begin with, confirm the existence of a new type of supernova. On the other hand, successfully closing an investigation started 40 years ago. And, finally, explain a curious phenomenon that occurred almost a millennium ago. This really is a full-blown eureka.

