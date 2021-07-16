A new triumph! Britney Spears appointed her own attorney

The legal battle for the guardianship of Britney Spears continues and now she has chosen who represents her in front of her father James Spears.

Britney Spears adds a victory in the legal fight against his father. Thus, the singer who has been under the guardianship of her father for 13 years, was authorized to choose who will represent her in court.

“I feel grateful and blessed !!!! Thank you to my fans who support me… They have no idea what it means to me to be supported by such incredible fans! ”, Britney wrote on her social networks.

In a video where she is seen jumping and very happy for the new news, the artist expressed the happiness that comes from being able to decide on herself.

“God bless you all!!! This is me celebrating riding and doing cartwheels today. “

After a judge ruled that she could choose her representative, the singer is one step away from ending the “abuse” of her guardian.

Spears, 39, chose Mathew rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who represented Hollywood celebrities as Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Y Keanu reeves.

He will replace the court-appointed attorneys now Samuel Ingham, the court appointed attorney who represented Spears from 2008 until now.

Thus, a new chapter begins in this legal dilemma that has been developing for more than a decade.

The next step and the representative’s first objective will be to remove Britney’s father, James spears, as in charge of the guardianship of his daughter.

Thus, the movement #FreeBritney continues to join forces to free the artist from this abuse of guardianship. Artists and followers have shown their support through the hashtag.

Recall that previously, Britney had made a request before the Court that her father, James Spears, be removed from his position as guardian. In addition, she requested to be able to take charge of her capital and her life, claiming that she wants to make decisions for herself.

