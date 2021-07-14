A new trailer for Titans season 3 is coming today

Today is going to be trailer day for the DC series “Titans”. At the end of yesterday information in this sense began to be heard, and finally it becomes official that throughout today, Wednesday we will have the first full trailer of the third season.

So far we have seen a teaser, but we still had to see a full trailer for the new episodes that will arrive from August. The official Twitter account of the series confirms the arrival of this trailer, although without revealing the specific time of its launch. The ad comes with the word “Royalty” and a shot of Kory Anders / Starfire (Anna Diop).

royalty. trailer tomorrow. #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/Ea6DEjAJnn – DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) July 13, 2021

Starfire will be one of the main points of the upcoming third season of the superhero drama. At the end of the second season, Kory’s sister, Blackfire (Damaris Lewis), took control of Tamaran and proclaimed herself queen. As Kory challenges Blackfire for the throne, her story will be explored in more detail, as those involved in the series have progressed.

Srinivasan also announced that the third season will focus on Kory’s relationship with Dick Grayson / Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), as they called them “the heart of the series.”

The first trailer for the third season of Titans premiered in mid-June and did not offer many details about any of the plots. However, it did show a brief image of Joker hitting Jason Todd (Curran Walters) with a crowbar, leading to his transformation into the Red Hood. Srinivasan described Jason Todd’s transformation into the tortured anti-hero as “terrifying.”

This season of Titans will also feature the debut of Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow (Vincent Kartheiser), Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch) and Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo).

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti, “Titans” debuted in 2018. The drama was part of DC Universe’s initial original lineup until the streaming service closed and its series were mostly transferred to HBO Max. . The series follows the titular team of young heroes as they take on villains like Trigon (Seamus Dever) and Slade Wilson / Deathstroke (Esai Morales), while also dealing with their own demons and legacies.

The third season premieres on August 12 on HBO Max with a triple episode. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly every Thursday.