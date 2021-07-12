A new tool allows knowing the intensity of the magnetic field at each point of an animal’s migration

The technological advance of the space agencies serves so that we increasingly know better what happens beyond our stratosphere, but it also serves to better understand what is happening inside the globe and not only speaking of its photographic power. An example of this is the new tool that ESA has developed to connect the earth’s magnetic field with the migratory movements of birds.

A tool that has been possible to develop thanks to the Swarm mission, which consists of a small constellation of satellites focused on studying the magnetic field and which has been in operation since 2013. According to the researchers, this can be used to observe the possible effect of a solar storm on the migratory movement of the affected species, as well as providing information in the orientation mechanism.

A natural compass that we try to get to know better

Some time ago we saw the migratory movements of birds for a year as if they were an oil painting on the globe, talking about 150 specific species (and combining more than 8,000 traces collected over more than 10 years). The particularity on this occasion is that they have focused on the link of these movements with the earth’s magnetic field in relation to the excellent orientation shown by these species.

In fact, not long ago we echoed an investigation in relation to what it is that allows this function in birds at a physiological level, talking about cryptochrome 4 (CRY4), a protein with magnetic properties that could act as “compasses” in this regard.

Whatever the physiological mechanism, the case is that these migratory species seem to be guided in some way by the lines of the Earth’s magnetic field, which in turn we also continue to know (with missions like this one, Swarm). And what they have developed is a tool to compute the strength and direction of the magnetic field along migratory movements.

This is a work carried out by a team of data scientists from Sant Andrews University (Scotland) and researchers from the University of Western Ontario (Canada) and the British Geological. For this they have pulled data from Swarm and information from Movebank, a free database of millions of migratory animal locations (birds and mammals).

One of the findings reflected in the study is what happens during a geomagnetic (solar) storm, which, as we saw, goes beyond driving the devices crazy. In this case, they show it on a map of the movements of the black goose (Anser albifrons), in which the normal trajectories and those that were modified by a solar storm in 2017 (Although they warn that it is an isolated example that should not be generalized, only taken into account in future studies).

Migration of 22 careto geese during the autumn of 2017. The red dots mark the moments of geomagnetic storm (Kp> = 5). Image: Fernando Benitez-Paez et al

As they conclude, this tool will be useful for ecologists, biologists and other professionals to be able to know geomagnetic data in real time given a location as a function of time of an animal. The hope is that it can be an aid in studies of migrations based on the magnetic field with many species and that this mechanism of the natural compass of migratory species is better known, which, as we mentioned in the article, is not yet fully known.

Image | Urška Demšar, University of St Andrews