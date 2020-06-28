The report argues that forests are complex, self-sustaining rainfall production systems and the main driver of atmospheric circulation on Earth.

While it has long been accepted among the scientific community around the world that large forests like the Brazilian Amazon or the boreal forests in Russia create rain, it seems that they would also be able to produce wind.

This is stated by the theoretical Anastassia Makarieva from the Petersburg Nuclear Physics Institute, where he has put forward a theory in which he claims that forests also produce wind, although many other researchers do not entirely agree.

This report explains that the boreal forests of Russia regulate the climate in North Asia as the water vapor exhaled by the trees propels the winds, winds that cross the continent and descend towards the north of China and Mongolia, delivering later rain to these regions. Makarieva adds that the forests are complex self-sustaining rain production systems and the main driver of atmospheric circulation on Earth.

In short, humidity is recycled in the air thanks to these large forests, and at the same time winds are created that push this water around the world.

While there are researchers who disagree with this theory, others such as Douglas Sheil, a forest ecologist at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences, points out that “even if we thought that the theory only had a small chance of being true, it would be profoundly important to know it one way or another.”

Given that today forests and rainforests around the planet are being deforested at a much higher rate than before, these types of theories could help to stop these actions since these large concentrations of trees would be essential for greater regulation of the weather.

