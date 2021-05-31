A new test developed in Alicante allows detecting previously invisible antibodies to the coronavirus

Researchers Francisco Marco, Fabián Tarín and Paula Piñero. (Photo: EFE / Pep Morell)

A new “extreme” sensitivity test developed in a Spanish hospital is capable of detecting antibodies against the coronavirus hitherto invisible in patients who have overcome the virus and who, apparently, had not generated any immunity.

Using a fingerstick, the innovative test has been designed by the Hematology and Immunology researchers of the Alicante General Hospital Fabián Tarín, Francisco Marco and Paula Piñero as part of the Alicante Health and Biomedical Research Institute (Isabial). This advance, published in the prestigious journal Scientific Reports, has had the collaboration of the company Vitro Diagnóstica and the Incliva Health Research Institute of Valencia.

“To date, we were aware that a minority percentage of people with a proven infection (around 5%), especially mild, asymptomatic or immunosuppressed, did not seem to develop antibodies and probably remained unprotected in the event of a possible reinfection,” Tarín commented to the Efe agency.

This technique, more sensitive than the conventional ones, reveals that “almost half of these patients have antibodies in small amounts, invisible to other techniques, and therefore could have some protection against SARS-CoV-2”, he pointed out.

Therefore, the detection of these low levels of antibodies that are undetectable in other tests provides valuable information for the medical strategy of these patients who, in fact, could be protected in case of being infected again.

Blood drawn from the finger

The work of Tarín, Marco and Piñero is based on the cell lines obtained by genetic engineering in …

