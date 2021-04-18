A new technology reduces the duration of the trip to Mars to months

04/18/2021 at 11:39 AM CEST

Plasma physics is useful because it hides the possibility of nuclear fusion, the clean and virtually inexhaustible source of energy. But now it is also useful because an Iranian-American physicist has discovered in it the basis of a new space propulsion technology. A technology that puts us much closer to Mars.

As Commander Joseph Cooper once said, “the only way humans know to get anywhere is by leaving something behind” (Interstellar, thank you, Nolan brothers).

A beautiful and poetic way to express Newton’s third law, right? The principle of action and reaction or, equivalently, the principle of conservation of momentum (momentum). This second, unlike the first, still in force in contemporary physics. The concept of force no longer exists in either relativistic or quantum physics. In short, it is no longer a conceptual pillar of any of them, although sometimes it is still useful as a scaffold for thought (that discreet and persistent Newtonian charm).

Indeed, Commander Cooper, to date that is the basis of how much propulsion technology we have. Throw things back, to get going forward.

Or & mldr; Let’s turn it around! Wherever we see something go off, it is worth wondering if an existing or perhaps a new propulsion principle will not intervene.

And that was what happened.

Fatima Ebrahimi, the Iranian-American physicist at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) of the US Department of Energy and the sole author of the study, said in a statement:

I’ve been cooking this concept for a while. (& mldr;) I got the idea in 2017 while sitting on a deck and thinking about the similarities between a car’s exhaust and the high-speed exhaust particles created by PPPL’s ​​National Spherical Bull Experiment (NSTX). (& mldr;) During operation, this tokamak produces magnetic bubbles called plasmoids that move at about 20 kilometers per second, which closely resembled a means of propulsion to me & rdquor ;. (See the final section, “References & rdquor;).

And this phenomenon is the result of a physical process called magnetic reconnection.

Related topic: We return to Mars to prepare for the human landing in 2033

Tokamak, magnetic reconnection, plasmoids & mldr; what the hell!?

In effect, what is a parasitic effect in a tokamak was seen by Fatima as the foundation of a new propulsion technology. (What is this about those spoiled bacteria cultures that Alexander Fleming accidentally stumbled upon?).

Tokamaks are machines in which, through the application of magnetic fields, plasma is controlled by confining it in jets shaped like a torus or donut. They are used for various experiments and, especially, to try to achieve that in this plasma, sufficiently hot and sufficiently compressed, the much sought after nuclear fusion occurs in a stable way. The reaction that gives life to the Sun and, therefore, to everything that lives in our eyes, ourselves included. It is the origin of practically all the energy available on Earth and, very particularly, of all the energy that enters the food chain via photosynthetic organisms (well, well, let’s not be so blunt, there may be an exception & mldr;).

There the great interest to study the physics of plasma. To which it is now added, that this physics has allowed to formulate what could be an excellent and clearly new propulsion technology. For & mldr; go to Mars, for example. In much less time and, therefore, subjecting the astronauts to a much lower dose of radiation (one of the great problems of long-distance space travel).

Magnetic reconnection

Saying that its physical foundation is the process of “magnetic reconnection & rdquor; And that’s it, it’s a bit like saying that it is based on the abracadabra and we are so happy. Let’s open the abracadabra.

Magnetic reconnection is not an easy process. Nothing in plasma physics is. It is the fourth state of matter (solid, liquid, gas and & mldr; plasma). A gas at such high temperatures that its constituent neutral atoms have broken into parts that are no longer electrically neutral. A soup of electrons and positive ions that, as such, interact with each other (all with all) by means of long-range electromagnetic forces. Therefore, the physics of plasma is the physics of a very complex choreography.

In plasmas we have positively charged and negatively charged particles moving at high speed, as well as an electromagnetic field (which is one, but double, electric and magnetic). And one and the other make up the same reality. The moving particles create the field and, in turn, the field shapes the movement of the particles.

What has been observed is that, under certain circumstances, opposing magnetic field lines can melt (“changing the topology of the field & rdquor ;, in the jargon of plasma physicists), resulting in a decrease in the amount of energy stored in the field that, therefore, is transferred to the particles in the form of kinetic energy. There the propulsion.

But this is still a very abstract way of looking at it. Let’s think about it now from the point of view of the particles:

These move forming autonomous circles, self-powered in their movement through the field that they themselves produce, and that interact with other similar circles. And the point is that, under certain circumstances, it can happen that two or more of these circles merge with each other, or that one breaks into several. Again, as a result, we have a decrease in the potential energy stored by all the corrosives by virtue of their electromagnetic interaction, which, therefore, becomes available as kinetic energy. And lo and behold, one of the groups shoots off the dance floor.

We have reformulated the serious physics of plasma by the not so serious physics of the joint choreography of self-sustaining and interacting dance circles (magnetic domains).

Now let’s see it with our eyes.

Coronal Mass Ejections from the Sun

(Yes, yes – I’m not forgetting that we haven’t talked about plasmoids yet.)

The generation of magnetic bubbles (plasmoids) is not something that only happens in tokamaks. It also occurs in the Sun, giving rise to the fearsome coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

The same magnetic reconnection process that we have already talked about operates in its production. And if you wish, you can see it yourself in this video of just two minutes.

In it NASA explains the difference between solar flares and solar mass ejections. Or, if you prefer, go to minute 1:37 where you will find, in a row, two good sequences filmed by CMEs. And keep in mind that the Sun is more than a million times bigger than the Earth and, thus, in any of those two ejections there can be several dozen Earths. We better not cross his path.

That which the Sun expels, that is the plasmoids. Plasma lumps in closed motion, confined by its own (also closed) magnetic field. Or & mldr; one of the dance groups of the choreography of plasma (magnetohydrodynamic fluid) of which we spoke before.

Conclution

Fatima Ebrahimi has conceived a new form of propulsion that uses the magnetic interactions of plasma. Plasma propulsion motors already exist today, but they are based on electric fields and offer very little propulsion. In Fatima’s computer simulations, pulses are 10 times greater (plasmoid speeds between 20 and 500 km / s). And, in addition, its design allows that power to be controlled by modulating the magnetic field. The grey hair.

Thanks to this, it could be that the trip to Mars of more than a year is reduced in just a few months. As Fatima says: “The next step is to build a prototype! & Rdquor ;.

Fluids are a complex thing. We already talked about them in the article on anti-COVID 19 ventilation, which we illustrate with a beautiful video of the evolution of CO2 concentrations in a room, obtained through computer simulation. And, without a doubt, we will talk about them again.

Now, Commander Cooper, I hope you don’t believe your principle that “the only way humans know to get anywhere is by leaving something behind & rdquor; It also applies to the universe of the social.

It could lead us to consider inexorable the principle that moves organizational careerists (to rise by making some of those around them descend), to the geopolitics of inequality (to raise some nations in progress at the cost of making progress descend to others) or to the confrontation progress vs. environment (ascend in progress at the cost of destroying our environment). This would mean that what we call “sustainable development & rdquor; does not exist.

But I don’t think such a thing will happen, Mr. Cooper. The human universe is much more complex than the physical universe. And if the ions in a plasma are capable of configuring their own magnetic field, how much more cannot humans do, infinitely more complex than the most complex of plasmas.

Reference

An Alfvenic reconnecting plasmoid thruster. Fatima Ebrahimi. Journal of Plasma Physics, Volume 86, Issue 6, December 2020, 905860614. DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1017/S0022377820001476

Top photo: Fatima Ebrahimi, in front of an artist’s rendering of a fusion rocket. Photo by Elle Starkman, PPPL and ITER Communications Office)