A new technology allows current advertising products to be inserted into classic films | Technology

Nowadays, it is possible to insert current advertising in old movies and television shows, and that can destroy all our classic cinema.

The “product placement” or advertising placement It is an advertising technique that consists of the insertion of a product, brand or message within a narrative in a medium, such as a movie, a series or even a documentary.

It is one of the oldest advertising techniques and is regulated by law, and that you have surely seen in hundreds of movies and television series when your favorite actor or that series character that you follow so much, has a popular energy drink or has a breakfast. Very particular cereal brand and yes, that is an advertisement and brands pay to appear.

But now technology wants to go much further, and those classic films could even incorporate products or brands that did not exist before, but do today.

Now the British advertising company Mirriad has developed a new technology that allows them to place products, brands and messages in films and television programs that already existed for a long time, reports the BBC.

This technology, which has long been tested on a relay service in China, makes it possible for brands to insert their products, messages or logos in existing films or series, even being able to vary them over time without having to re-record the scenes.

This retroactive product placement technology could become popular in the music and film industry, in a new way to earn money on movies or songs that have long been released but are still very popular with audiences. .

Curiously, this technology can be taken even much further, and that is, according to the company Ryff, they can even tailor new ads to the individual viewer, based on your Internet browsing history.

So who knows, maybe you can rewatch that movie you enjoyed when you were a kid, and see today’s ad spots.