a new teaser points to an imminent release

A few days ago, rumors pointed to the surprise launch of the AirPods 3 and Apple Music Hi-Fi tomorrow. The date remains unconfirmed, and of course there is nothing official that puts on the table the launch for May 18.

However, now there are more details to be optimistic about the arrival of the Lossless music service of the Cupertino, Apple Music Hi-Fi, that regardless of whether it launches tomorrow or not, It is just around the corner.

And is that a new banner within Apple Music, launched by Apple itself, invites users to be attentive to the service because “music is about to change forever.” It says nothing more, but given the rumors, we already know that Apple Music Hi-Fi will be the next evolution of the service.

Apple Music Hi-Fi – Lossless music included in subscription

In addition, the web version of Apple Music has very special references to lossless music, including mentions of the type Apple Lossless, Free Lossless, Hi-Res Lossless and Dolby Atmos.

These references indicate that Apple is likely planning to announce that users will be able to listen to songs with higher quality, lossless and without compression. The interesting thing is that it could be included in the price of the service, so if we look at the reference of Free Lossless, Apple Music Hi-Fi could be free for subscribers.

The inclusion of this audio format, and the integration of Dolby Atmos, would serve to get much more out of the functionality built into the AirPods Pro and Pro Max called Spatial Audio. Who knows, furthermore, if the rumored AirPods 3 would also be compatible.

However, it seems that we will have to wait, beyond the announcement, for the arrival of Apple Music Hi-Fi. High-quality, lossless Apple music service references were included in the first beta version of iOS 14.6, so we would have to wait for its launch.

Be that as it may, there seems to be one thing that all the rumors agree on. The service will be included in the current subscription, so no an additional fee would have to be paid to use Apple Music Hi-Fi.

