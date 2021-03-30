A new teaser of the Volkswagen Amarok shows what its design would be like

The Volkswagen Amarok is one of the most misunderstood models of the German consortium. When the current and first generation hit the market, we were amazed by its off-road and dynamic qualities. However, living in the shadow of heavyweights like the Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi L200 or Nissan Navara caused the public to turn their backs on him. Besides, his interior quality and level of equipment it did not match its price.

Another handicap that had to overcome that su unsuitable for sale in the US. However, the solution that remained for the German firm was to kill it or find a partner for its development. And that’s when Ford crossed his path. As a result of their association, the new installment of the Ranger and the Amarok. In fact, many have been the headlines that have been published about one and the other. Now, another one arrives, although in this case in the form of teaser.

The Volkswagen Amarok in this teaser sports a more elegant and sporty front

The new #Amarok will result from the cooperation with @Ford in the next year. With a new design sketch, #VWCV CEO underlined the clear aim: “This will not only be a great pick-up truck. This will also be a real Volkswagen with a clear signature in technology and design.” # amc2021 pic.twitter.com/PWi0grbKCN – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (@VWCV_official) March 25, 2021

It is enough to remember to remember that a year ago Volkswagen published a first teaser for the Amarok. In all this time the German firm has been very quiet, letting the Blue Oval decide on its pick up. One of the data that most caught our attention was when we learned that its manufacturing would not fall into the hands of its partner. Rather It will be Ford who, together with the new Ranger, will mount it in South Africa.

Now, through the Twitter of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, a new teaser of the second generation of the Amarok. Next to the photo there is a message that if we translate into Spanish we can understand the intentions of the German firm …

“The new Amarok will result from the cooperation with Ford next year. With a new design sketch, the VWCV CEO underscored the clear goal: This will not just be a great pick-up truck. It will also be a real Volkswagen with a clear signature in technology and design.«

Reading this text, just add 2 + 2 to know that Volkswagen won’t sell a brand new Ford Ranger. What’s more, it seems that the creative team of the German firm has continued working to offer a fresh and very current design. Now it has a more elegant front, especially due to the loss of elements such as the hood’s air intake. It also has a finer grill or a bumpers that run away from the chrome.

The rest of the elements that define its appearance seem to remain the same. Also, we cannot forget that we are before a sketch, so when it hits the market it could receive substantial changes. We will have to wait for Volkswagen to take another step, then the arrival to the market of the new Amarok is scheduled for 2022. Therefore, it should not take long to offer new, and interesting, data.

