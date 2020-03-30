Paris Saint-Germain would be interested in the situation of Tanguy Ndombélé, author of a disappointing first season with Tottenham.

Clearly, the midfielder is a work in progress in Paris Saint-Germain. Even if Leonardo rather succeeded by recruiting Idrissa Gueye last summer, the club of the capital could offer a new element during the next transfer window to strengthen its midfield. In Italy, the tracks Lucas Paqueta and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have been mentioned. In France, Foot Mercato cites the name of Tanguy Ndombélé.

According to our colleagues, the profile of the international tricolor pleases Leonardo and “the first contacts with the entourage of the player have already been made”. Ndombélé has a disappointing first season under the colors of Tottenham, where it has not yet succeeded in establishing itself as an indisputable holder. Worst, José Mourinho often throws old Lyon spades, and we know it’s never good to be the Special One’s painkiller.

Bought 60 million euros last summer

This situation could prompt Ndombélé to question his future, especially as the former Amiens player needs to play and shine to keep his place with the Blues. The problem for PSG is that Ndombélé is under contract until 2025 and that the 23-year-old player, recruited for 60 million euros last summer, still has a good market value. It will be necessary to be persuasive to convince the leaders of the Spurs, reputed to be intransigent on the transfer market…

