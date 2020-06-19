Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Fortnite: Battle Royale has already spoiled PlayStation Plus users with special cosmetics and apparently intends to do so again. We say this since information leaking points out that there will be a new surprise for users of this subscription service.

The thing is that a new cosmetic pack for Fortnite was recently leaked: Battle Royale. In it, players can obtain 2 different gliders, as well as a specially designed pickaxe. This information comes from ShiinaBR, a famous dataminer focused on Fortnite.

The reason this cosmetic package is believed to be for PlayStation Plus users will be because of its design. What happens is that they have a color scheme in which blue, black and white predominate.

In case you don’t know, this design style is what we usually see in other PlayStation Plus packages. So, everything indicates that it will be another promotion for players who have a paid subscription to PlayStation.

Below, we present the objects that are expected to be part of this package:

PlayStation players will be getting a new PS + pack very soon! These are the cosmetics that will be part of the pack! 👀 pic.twitter.com/lWyFd5cxsB – ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) June 19, 2020

It is important to note that, so far, Epic Games has not commented on this package. So, we recommend you take this information with a grain of salt. As usual, we will keep an eye on you and inform you when we have official details about it.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and devices with iOS and Android. You can find out more about the popular Epic Games game by clicking here.