A new study looks at the relationship between cats and their owners

Bond with cats

Despite the cat’s popularity as a pet, little is known about its bond and relationship with its owners. For this reason, the study tried to identify the different types of relationship that cats can establish with their owners (according to human attachment theories).

Analyzing the level of commitment of the owner with the cat, your sensitivity to the pet’s needs and the level of interactions it shared with the feline, the researchers were able to identify five different forms of cat-owner relationship.

Thus, the scientists categorized it as follows:

Open relationship Remote association Casual relationship Codependency Friendship

For his part, Daniel Mills, a specialist in animal behavior at the University of Lincoln (United States), argued that “Cats form close emotional relationships with humans, although little is actually known about it” adding that “the type of bond between the cat and the owner is the product of the dynamics between both individuals involved as well as certain personality traits.”

Also, although some cats can be aloof, this is not the most common. The ‘open relationship’ bond is characterized by an owner who is slightly involved, so the cat is evasive at times. The ‘remote association’ and the ‘casual relationship’, in contrast, reflected emotionally distant pet owners.

However, in the ‘codependent’ and ‘friendship’ relationship the owners were very emotionally engaged, Although the acceptance of the cat could vary as well as the need of the pet to remain close to its owner.

The researchers hope that this study can improve understanding of the relationships between pet owners and cats, paving the way for better understand pets and take care of them as they deserve.