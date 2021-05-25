A new study in Korea indicates that a cup of coffee a day reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease by 42%

For many, the day simply does not start until drinking a steaming and aromatic cup of coffee, not in vain is it considered the most consumed natural stimulant in the world. Based on this, in recent years the medicinal benefits of the habit of drinking coffee have come to light more strongly than ever. Thanks to this, today we know that coffee is a powerful antioxidant that is related to a long list of benefits for health: it protects the liver, reduces the risk of developing diabetes, positively intervenes in weight loss, increases physical performance and protects the heart The new news? Recent research suggests that coffee can also add years to our lives.

Researchers from Korea’s Chung-Ang University, in collaboration with the Korea Agency for Disease Prevention and Control, conducted a new study that was published in the latest issue of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Although they were based on specifically analyzing their population, the study aimed to better understand the association between coffee consumption and its mortality-related health effects.

The study involved 110,920 participants over the age of 40 who had not been diagnosed with any of the following chronic diseases: diabetes, cancer, or cardiovascular disease. Based on this, the researchers tracked the participants’ daily coffee intake and mortality rate. for an average of 9.1 years. The findings of this large and long study were compelling, according to the Korean Herald, the risks of death from all causes were reduced by 21% in participants who drank more than three cups of coffee a day. Additionally, coffee was significantly associated with a reduction in cardiovascular disease.

While much has been said about the effects of caffeine and the recommended amount of coffee per day. Most experts agree that four cups of coffee (400 milligrams of caffeine) is a safe amount per day in healthy adults. As an aside, a recent research paper published in the journal Clinical Nutrition led by the team from the Australian Center for Precision Health determined that drink more than six cups of coffee a day, dramatically increases the amount of lipids in the blood of people with this high intake of coffee. This, consequently, can increase the chances of developing various cardiovascular diseases, in fact lipid levels are one of the most predictive factors in the incidence of heart disease.

However, when consumed in moderate amounts, it is known that coffee is a great ally of health, specifically cardiovascular health. Returning to the study conducted in Korea, it was found that a cup of coffee a day is related to a reduction in deaths from heart-related diseases by 42%. An interesting fact about the study, which was revealed in the Korean Herald publication, is that the health benefits of coffee were identical in instant coffee that includes sugar and cream. Surprising! However, based on various recommendations from nutrition experts, if you want to take care of your general health and body weight, it is always best to drink black coffee, without fats or sweeteners.

