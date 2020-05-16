Yesterday, in the revelation event of the Summer Game Fest there were two announcements that left us completely broken: the announcement of the Mafia Triology that our partner Mauricio already told us about and the main course: A first look at the new Unreal Engine 5.

Straight to the next-gen

I think we will all agree that visually it is more beautiful and sharper than what I see when I clean the lenses of my glasses. It is an absolute past, there is not much more to add than the open mouth that had when seeing the announcement. But, if that is what enters the eyes the most, let’s go down to the ground a little and explain a couple of things.

This is a moment of inflection and progress towards the new generation of consoles. Obviously, yes, it is a technical demo and it is not feasible to wait for those results from companies outside Epic at the moment, but one of the points where I am most happy is with the reaction of the developers. Looking at how it works and the press release, I get an idea of ​​what Lumen is and it is absolutely incredible, but I still have not finished understanding what Nanites is.

Dream technologies

Lumen is a dynamic lighting system like we have never seen before. Let’s say that light is reflected by following the corresponding lighting function infinitely and in real time, so it doesn’t matter what you do, where you are or the exact moment in video games: lighting will always be where it should be. And that is silly.

On the other hand we have Nanites. This I do not fully understand, but I think, from the press release, it is a virtualization model of geometry in the form of layers of the same size directly from three-dimensional models (of proportions that go to the order of a billion polygons), allowing escalation and use in real time. Thanks to this virtualization, an amount of work and processing cost is saved, which therefore allows for better quality.

Now you just have to wait

The next-gen is already here. Now all we have to do is put up with the anguish that he will get to our homes as soon as possible. Unreal Engine 5In addition, it will not only support the next generation consoles, but also PC, Mac, Android and IOS phones, so even if the presentation video and images are all taken from a PlayStation 5, do not even think about it which is something typical of the console. What do you think of this fool?