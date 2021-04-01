An international investigation led by the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) and published in Nature Communications describes for the first time a new state of matter: hydrodynamic crystals, made up of a fluid in motion, although ordered as in a crystalline and static solid state.

“The discovery of this exotic state of matter transports our imagination to multiple scenarios, from the understanding of the fundamental laws that govern the structure of matter at any scale, to uses in new technologies in which the new hydrodynamic crystals can be used as templates. moldable from new biocompatible materials ”, highlights the co-author Francisco Monroy, researcher at the Department of Physical Chemistry of the UCM.

East new type of glass is obtained when the excited waves on the surface of the water – called faraday waves and formed when the liquid vibrates, as in a shaker – they are ordered immediately after adding a special additive called escin.

This substance, used as a medicine for its anti-inflammatory and vasoconstrictor effects, is extracted from nuts such as horse chestnut. It is also used as a ‘superfood’ in cholesterol-lowering diets.

“Under normal conditions, the waves will appear very messy in our ‘shaker’, but the mere presence of the additive is enough to freeze waves in a kind of pattern, a perfect tessera, as if it were a solid crystal, but made of liquid water ”, explains Monroy.

Waves stopped by plant extract

To carry out the study, in which scientists from the Francisco de Vitoria University and the Autonomous University of Mexico have also participated, Monroy goes back to a idea conceived 20 years ago during a postdoctoral stay at the Solid Physics Laboratory of Orsay (France), although it materialized now while finishing the thesis of Mikheil Kharbedia, first author of this work.

Using a loudspeaker to excite waves in containers of water and adding aescin (a plant extract), we fabricated a system that generates perfectly ordered Faraday waves on the surface of the liquid: the hydrodynamic crystal.

Francisco Monroy (UCM)

“Using a speaker To excite waves and containers filled with water with a small amount of dissolved aescin, we fabricated a simple system capable of generating a pattern of faraday waves perfectly arranged on the surface of the water, the hydrodynamic glass. However, in the absence of the additive, the surface appeared completely disordered, ”says Monroy.

As aescin is a natural plant substance, “this biocompatibility will be crucial for future applications of the new ‘water crystals’ in biotechnology,” says the researcher.

New concept in textbooks

“I have a feeling that the new concept and its practical applications will soon be incorporated into textbooks as a paradigm of modern knowledge”, Monroy advances.

“Specifically – he concludes – the physics of the hydrodynamic crystal and the Faraday wave packets that constitute it suppose the classical equivalent of ordinary crystals and matter waves of“De Broglie“Studied in modern physics books”.

Reference:

Kharbedia, M., Caselli, N., Herráez-Aguilar, D. et al. “Molding hydrodynamic 2D-crystals upon parametric Faraday waves in shear-functionalized water surfaces”. Nature Communications 12, 1130 (2021).

