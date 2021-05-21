A new standalone version of ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ arrives on PlayStation 5

The popular video game ‘Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V’ will have its own independent version for next generation video consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series) and will go on sale on November 11, as confirmed by the RockStar Games company through its social networks.

The game, which was first released in 2013, It has become today the second best-selling video game in history (only behind Minecraft) and until now the users of these latest generation game consoles could only play it thanks to the Backward compatibility of the version for PS4 and Xbox One.

The details of what this standalone version will look like are still unknown, but, According to RockStar, the objective will be to “maximize” all the possibilities and power of these new consoles, which, in many cases, allows resolution in 4K and at 60 frames per second.

It will also include all the updates that the company releases to the market during the summer and more surprises that they have prepared, precisely to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the launch of the first GTA (GTA III), which came out in 2001 for PS2 and the first Xbox.

As part of RockStar Games’ agreement with Sony, This new standalone version will be available for free to PlayStation 5 players for the first three months.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus members on PlayStation 4 will receive a $ 1 million bonus to the PlayStation Store at the beginning of each month until the launch of GTA Online on PlayStation 5 in November.