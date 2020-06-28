The coronavirus failed yesterday to stop the demands on LGBT Pride Day. A bicycle ride through the streets of Gijón replaced the traditional demonstration and the multicolored masks with the rainbow flag, but « not even the epidemiological situation will slow down progress in the fight for our rights, » according to the manifesto prepared by Xega, which this year He focused on trans women, « whose claims are as valid as the others » and those who « are trying to make them invisible. »

For this reason, Xega yesterday stressed the need to create a comprehensive trans law in Asturias, which has been years behind because, said Yosune Álvarez, coordinator of the group, « they are making trouble and delaying the dates very much. »

Álvarez also insisted that « we cannot lose the street », and even less so « since the rise of the extreme right to the institutions, which is legitimizing from the spheres of power and decision the hate speech that always existed in the streets. »

For Melania Fraga, one of the participants in the bicycle tour, which ended with applause at her entrance to the Plaza Mayor in Gijón, sexual diversity « is not normalized yet », asserting that « there is still a long, real and legal way to go » This is also believed by Óscar Suárez, who emphasizes that « we must support the citizen movements that demand changes, because they are necessary. » In addition, the Gijón City Council painted two new banks with the rainbow flag last Thursday in the El Coto neighborhood, reaching a dozen throughout the city.