A new sports car comes to Ferrari

The countdown has started and On June 24, Ferrari will discover its most important car in years. The Italian manufacturer continues to expand its range of cars, and this time everything points to the brand’s first supercar to make use of a hybrid V6, a milestone for the constructor of Maranello. With inspirations and technology derived from the SF90 Stradale, in just a few days we will meet a car that will mark a before and after in the history of Ferrari.

With the launch of this new model already confirmed for next June 24, the truth is that we have been seeing spy photos of this new sports car for months around the Maranello factory. Ferrari is up to something with a new model under the code F174, and although with the Roma and SF90 it seemed that the brand was already going to focus completely on its future first SUV, the Purosangue, what was our surprise when we found this announcement.

According to the first information and rumors about it, This new Ferrari model aims to be a completely new and different car in the range. Something unprecedented thanks to the use of a V6 engine combined with hybrid powertrain technology. With this configuration we can expect a combined maximum power of around 700 hp, thus positioning itself as the direct alternative of the also new McLaren Artura.

It could be a hybrid, with a V6 engine and a power of around 700 hp

In terms of design and technology, Ferrari has not yet offered a single detail, but everything seems to indicate the SF90 as a source of inspiration. Its propulsion scheme was conceived as a modular system, which can be adapted to different thermal mechanics, as well as scaled according to performance needs. In terms of design, the future of Ferrari is in the lines of the SF90, something that we have already been able to see clearly in recent launches such as the 812 Competizione.

But Perhaps the best thing about this ad is the way Ferrari presents it, highlighting the idea of ​​having fun driving, and in a way preparing us for a reinvention of that concept based on an unprecedented propulsion system in the brand. The electrification of Ferrari and all its models is unstoppable, as well as inevitable, so little by little we are going to witness the total hybridization of the range so that, in 2025, we will discover the first 100% electric car manufactured by Ferrari.