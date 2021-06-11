a new sport on the road to maturity

A tournament played at the beginning of the year, but which has been valued later by the WSOP organization. Until next September 30, the former San Antonio Spurs has to prepare and continue practicing and training, since the event will last until November 23 at the Rio All Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, in what will be the return of the Live poker to the international front page after a 2020 in which it was impossible to organize events of this type.

A hobby that comes from afar

Several seasons in the French league, a total of 17 full courses giving the best of themselves for the San Antonio Spurs and a farewell campaign in the Charlotte Hornets go a long way in basketball and everything that surrounds it. On the one hand to enhance a record that consists of four nba rings and an MVP in the 2007 finals being the first European player to achieve this recognition, which gave him the true promotion to being a legend. Perhaps that is why the Spurs retired the number 9 and that is why the French team is still in search of its heir, after a bronze, a silver and a gold at Eurobasket 2013, where he was top scorer and best player.

For someone who has achieved almost everything like Parker in his sport, it is not easy to find a new occupation that motivates him to continue competing to be the best. And more if your need is to always be number one. “If I can no longer fight for the championship and be myself, I no longer want to play basketball,” he said in the interview for ESPN in which he announced his retirement on June 10, 2019. With such a mentality, it is not from It is surprising that he had previously set his sights on poker as a future option and that now he wants to finish exploiting.

The best proof is hiring veteran Phill Hellmuth as his coach to guide him and teach him everything the American knows about poker. And speaking of one of the best poker players of all time, it sure is not an understatement. Parker has even hosted special games at home with several WSOP regulars in preparation for his future on the road.