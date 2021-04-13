a new species of flying reptile that lived with the dinosaurs

Adapting to life in the trees

The new species has been officially baptized as Kunpengopterus antipollicatus and thanks to its fossils, images were obtained through computerized micro-tomography with which an international team of researchers could better understand its structure.

The study researchers state that This dinosaur lurked in the treetops about 160 million years ago, probably as a living arboreal pterosaur in the Jurassic. It is a small member of the pterosaurs darwinopterus (named after naturalist Charles Darwin who detailed how evolution shaped the anatomy of the pterosaur over time.)

However, it is clear that the most curious detail is that at the end of its wings there is quite a sophisticated piece for a pterosaur: an opposable thumb.

Remember that these flying reptiles ruled the sky in the age of dinosaurs (between 220 and 65 million years ago) and according to the analysis of the fossilized bones, this characteristic of the opposable thumb indicates that They could have been used to catch food, but also to cling to tree branches, suggesting that it probably adapted to arboreal life.

“Tiaojishan forest forest is home to many organisms, including three genera of darwinopterus pterosaurs. Our results show that K. antipollicatus has occupied a different niche than Darwinopterus and Wukongopterus, probably minimizing competition between these pterosaurs, “says Xuanyu Zhou, from the China University of Geosciences and team leader.