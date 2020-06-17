Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

After Midas did its thing in Fortnite: Battle Royale and the Device ended up altering everything, the hit Epic Games title is gearing up for Season 3 and, unsurprisingly, new content is on the way. Obviously, quintessential Battle Royale enthusiasts can’t wait for the official announcements and occasionally browse the game’s code to find cool stuff, like a skin that might be on the way.

Use our creator code: LEVELUP_COM

According to a ComicBook report, Fortnite: Battle Royale dataminer FortTory revealed through a post on their Twitter account that a Jonesy skin is coming to the game soon. The appearance in question is that of Agent Jonesy, with which the character, one of the best known of Fortnite, will show a facet closer to that of James Bond than that of a fighter willing to be the last one standing.

An Agent Jonesy skin was encrypted. – Agent Jonesy Espionage suits him well pic.twitter.com/bX6p6oXgPz – FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 15, 2020

This skin will continue Jonesy’s presentation as a secret agent in the context of the events that have taken place after the arrival of the Agency and the rise of Midas.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and mobile devices. In this link you will find all the related information.

Follow us on LEVEL UP.

Source