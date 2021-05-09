A new round of stimulus checks expects to deliver 570,000 plus-up payments worth an estimated $ 1 billion



The IRS has sent out about $ 164 million in stimulus checks.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced Wednesday that had distributed more than 1.1 million third stimulus checks in its last round of payments, bringing the total number to 164 million checks sent.

Eight weekly rounds of the third stimulus check have been sent with a total value of about $ 386,000 million.

570,000 ‘plus-up’ checks during the eighth round of payments

This week’s series of payments included some 570,000 so-called ‘plus-up’ checks for a total value of nearly $ 1 billion.

Additional payments or ‘plus-up’ are distributed to people who have already received their third stimulus check but are now entitled to a higher amount based on information from your 2020 tax return that was recently processed by the IRS.

The eighth round of payments from the third stimulus check also included 585,000 payments worth more than $ 1.2 billion Americans whose information the IRS did not have on file to send their check, but who have now provided this information when filing a tax return.

The IRS has mentioned that it will stop sending stimulus checks, including supplemental or ‘plus-up’ checks, at the end of the year. The American Rescue Plan contemplates the delivery of stimulus checks worth $ 1,400 dollars for people who are eligible until before December 31, 2021.

