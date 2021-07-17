a new reform of the public pension system

Shutterstock / Slatan ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/0TYUsbo7ZZXiIIkMCjmPrQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/4XLNerEZ6cz4LMWqzmHMFw–~B/aD05NTU7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/47e42237f0926f5c03190a257b8b1899″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/0TYUsbo7ZZXiIIkMCjmPrQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/4XLNerEZ6cz4LMWqzmHMFw–~B/aD05NTU7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/47e42237f0926f5c03190a257b8b1899″/>

Spain has opened the debate on its public pension system. On July 1, the Government, unions and employers announced an agreement for a new pension reform, but this debate is not new or exclusive to this territory.

Since, half a century ago, the process towards the universalization of the public pension for Spanish citizens older than 65 years began, the legal definition of the system and its mode of management have been reformed, although maintaining its basic principles, which are condensed in the application of a pay-as-you-go system.

Pensions in danger

Throughout its history, the system has been subjected to numerous reforms, which have been aimed at improving the principle of contributivity in its application (bringing the benefit received closer to the amounts quoted during working life), the solidarity exercised through the system (affecting minimum and maximum pensions and the articulation of the system in different regimes) and / or its financial capacity.

In recent years, following demographic dynamics and economic circumstances, interest has shifted towards the financial situation of the system. In fact, political institutions are concerned about the economic uncertainties that could develop in step with such dynamics.

Although before the 2008 crisis there was a glimpse of a deficit in the future for pension accounts – interpreted as a closed system of pensions (expenses) and contributions (income) -, the fact had not materialized. Moreover, in the decades preceding the crisis, the system came to act as a lender in the State accounts and, as of the year 2000, to set up a reserve fund with the savings generated.

However, from 20211-2012, things began to change: contribution income stagnated due to the fall in employment and the freezing of wages, and pension expenditures accelerated due to the increase in the number of incoming pensioners and the carry-over of increases in pension amounts in years of strong economic growth.

Read more

Annual balances have begun to point towards future financial imbalances in the system, on a horizon that, if no changes are made, will reinforce the trends that sustain said deficit.

Population and pensions

Demographic trends point towards a gradual decline in the ratio between assets (contributors to the system) and liabilities (recipients of transfers). If trends do not change (and their reflection in the labor market), the financial imbalance will accelerate as of next year, when the generations of those born between 1957 and 1977, the so-called baby boomers, begin to join the payroll of pensioners.

According to demographers, the pressure exerted by the retirement of this population group will tend to relax as of the year 2045. Meanwhile, the amount of resources needed to finance pensions will grow, it is estimated that about 3% of GDP , to go from 11-12 percentage points now to 14-15%, or even more, in the near horizon of the middle of this century. The reforms of 2011 and 2013 sought to impact on this gap.

Recent reforms: 2011

The 2011 reform was made with the agreement of the social agents and received the majority support of the political forces. In it, the gradual increase of the normal retirement age (when 100 percent of the possible benefit is reached) was agreed to up to 67 years and some of the parameters used to calculate the pension were adjusted (such as the years of contribution for the calculation of the computable base). Thus, while the system became more contributory, overall pension spending was somewhat reduced.

Ultimately, this reform sought to avoid a horizon of financial imbalance, or at least reduce it, by delaying the age of entry into the pension, which reduces overall spending on pensions, and expanding income with the increase of the listing times.

Recent reforms: 2013

On the contrary, the 2013 reform –without agreement or support from the majority political forces– set its objective on reducing the average value of the pension, applying two specific mechanisms: a sustainability factor and a revaluation index.

These mechanisms affect the initial value of the pension:

The sustainability factor, by linking the amount of the pension inversely with the evolution of life expectancy, which is assumed to be on the rise in the coming years.

The revaluation index, relating such revaluation with a parametric formula that, in accordance with the economic and financial trends of the system, would de facto entail a gradual decrease in the purchasing power of the average pension.

According to the estimates of several analysts, including the one who writes this, the decrease in the purchasing power of pensioners due to the joint effect of both mechanisms could be 30 percent, within 30 years (BDE, Occasional Document n.2106, 2020, page 16) and 45% in 2045.

2021: a new reform

The reform that is now announced, based on the consensus opinion of the (parliamentary) commission of the Toledo Pact, and collecting what is established in the agreement between the social partners and the Government of July 1, returns to turn around the situation.

We return to the dictates of the 2011 reform – parametric reforms and lengthening of the effective retirement age – and the instruments generated by the 2013 one are dismantled.

The sustainability factor will become an intergenerational solidarity factor (sic) and the revaluation index changes its definition, re-linking the annual evolution of pensions to the evolution of the CPI, as was established prior to this reform.

Furthermore, it is assumed that this will not be enough to finance the amount of transfers to pay for pensions in the coming decades. For this reason, this new reform opens the way for the gap to be covered by the general state budgets. From there, the amounts necessary to cover the amount of the deficit would be transferred to Social Security (in 2020 these transfers amounted to almost 20 percent of the agency’s non-financial income).

What is sought is to ensure the constitutional mandate to maintain the principle of adequacy of pensions:

“The public powers will guarantee, through adequate and periodically updated pensions, economic sufficiency for citizens during the elderly.”

(Article 50, Spanish Constitution).

Not everything is said

The pension reform, a consequence of the agreement between the Government and social agents, will come into effect at the end of this year. The pressure of the commitments with the EU is noted here, within the framework of the distribution of the resources allocated within the European recovery plan New Generation EU.

However, uncertainties remain. Those of lesser significance affect the effect on the maximum pensions of the agreement regarding the extension of the retirement age and restrictions on early retirement.

There are also doubts regarding the financing of future mismatches between contribution income and pension transfers. The State must collect more resources for this purpose or reduce spending on other items (education, health …).

In addition, a tax reform (under discussion) is still pending, which ensures the sufficiency of income for the State to comply with the commitments acquired.

This does not end here

The debate remains open regarding the definition of a new intergenerational equity mechanism that will operate from 2027, replacing the sustainability factor regulated in the 2013 reform and now repealed.

If the statements of the Minister of Social Security remain in force on the same day of the agreement, and later retouched, “the baby boomers will have to choose between a small adjustment in their pension or work something else”, the controversy is served. This, in order not to burden subsequent generations with financing the temporary increase in pension spending, to cover the payroll of this generation.

Curious definition of intergenerational solidarity to apply to the generation of baby boomers, who during their working lives have assumed the largest increase in tax pressure that Spain has known in its history.

This increase in the tax burden has financed social spending. That is, education, universality of pensions, health, improving working conditions and hope and quality of life for all. It should be taken into account.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Professor Santos Miguel Ruesga was a member of the Committee of Experts created in April 2013 to advise the Government that carried out the 2013 reform. He was the only member of said committee who did not sign the opinion that led to said reform. He is a member of the General Union of Workers and receives funds for research projects from public and private institutions.