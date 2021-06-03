A new PS5 model? This says a Sony document | Gaming

Sony could already be working on a new PS5 model (not necessarily redesign), and it seems to have been “leaked” in an internal document, if you look at its numbering.

Rumors about a new model of PlayStation 5 started almost from the launch of the console, in November 2020. A report has already suggested that the new version of PS5 would start production in 2022, although it would not be a PS5 Pro or anything like that. Instead, you’d have a more affordable 6nm “semi-custom CPU” than you have now.

The objective of this new version of the console would be alleviate stock problems, caused by a shortage of materials, which Sony itself has admitted is likely to continue well into 2022, limiting the availability of consoles (also caused by huge demand).

The new PS5 model, revealed by its numbering?

Now we have new evidence that would indicate that, at least, Sony is already working on this new PS5 model. This information comes from the General Directorate of Audits and Sanctions in Communications of the Government of Peru, where a new wireless communication module has been registered which, according to its code names, refers to a new model of PS5.

The analyst Roberto Serrano has been the one who has discovered the registration of this product, called AW-XM501 and that would be used in the CFI-1115A model. What’s interesting about that, as VGC points out, is that the PS5 launch model uses a CFI-1XXX type numbering, but the model cited in this new document uses a CFI-11XX type.

According to VGC, this could be the internal numbering of a new PS5 model, which would use a new wireless communication system: the AW-XM501 model would replace the J20H100 model. Apparently, there is not much difference between the two models, so we do not know if this would improve speed, or if it would simply be another change in the production chain of the console designed for increase production speed and alleviate stock problems.

Sony has already been open to slightly alter the manufacture of the console to avoid the shortage of semiconductors and be able to increase its production, especially in the face of the Christmas campaign, and thus end the doomed speculation …

Of course, keep in mind that this new model it doesn’t have to be a console redesign on the outside – they would just change some internals, but probably not something the user will ever notice.

In addition, Sony announced its intention to expand PlayStation to the mobile market, as part of its growth strategy, which includes bringing games like Uncharted 4 to PC.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.