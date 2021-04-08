A new prototype of the Huawei P50 appears in leaked images

This new prototype presents a circular camera module reminiscent of the one mounted on the Mate 30.

The Chinese manufacturer Huawei plans that the vast majority of its terminals will be updated to HarmonyOS this year, specifically before June, and the first terminal of the Chinese brand that could have this new operating system is the Huawei P50, of which just appeared a new prototype in leaked images.

This could be the future Huawei P50

Thanks to the guys from GSMArena we have had access to a series of images leaked by an anonymous tipster that show a supposed prototype of the Huawei P50 with a very different camera module which we saw in the renders revealed a few days ago.

So you can easily (but not officially) install Google Play on Huawei phones

In this case, instead of having two oval structures, within which we see two sensors, it has a single circular module which is very reminiscent of the one we saw in the Huawei Mate 30, with the exception that, in this case, its position is different, since it is on the left side of the terminal and not in the center.

These images also show a front part with a double hole in the screen, which differs from the renders in which we could see a design with a single perforation in the panel.

What’s more. it can be seen that this prototype does not have a periscope-type telephoto sensor, an exclusive feature of the Pro version cameras, which means that this model could be the Huawei P50.

The fact that do not stop us from getting information of the new high-end terminals of the Chinese manufacturer over the last few weeks is a good indicator that the presentation of the same is getting closer and closer, in fact, should be held between April and May.

“I want a Huawei mobile with Google apps”: these are your best options in 2021

From that moment on, we can confirm both the design and the specifications of the Huawei P50, which will be Huawei’s great bet to fight against the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Xiaomi Mi 11.

Related topics: Huawei, Phones, Chinese Phones

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all