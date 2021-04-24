a new proposal for the Bitcoin Lightning network

When making a payment through the Bitcoin Lightning Network, an error may be generated that stalls the operation. Since payment invoices are for single use, in case the error produced causes the payment to be canceled, the user must proceed to manually request a new invoice. As a solution to this, a proposal was recently launched that would allow generating provisional payment invoices, which would be generated automatically in the event of an error.

The proposal was made by programmer Rusty Rusell via the Lightning-Dev mailing list. There, the reason for this improvement is explained, which would be added to the BOLT12 (“Lightning Technology Base”, for its acronym in English) and is proposed in the face of the problem of stuck payments.

However, the same programmer proposes a solution to the problem that the recipient of the payment can claim payment from both directions. In this case, it raises a kind of trust line between nodes, where the new invoice would cancel the first one generated, since the new one would reflect the dependency between both invoices.

At the time of writing this article, this implementation is still handled as a “proposal”, however, the handling of provisional invoices has already been proposed by Rusell within what would become the BOLT 12 or the new standard of the Lightning network within the official repository on GitHub.

What is BOLT

BOLT or Base of Lightning technology, are the standardized technical specifications that allow the implementation of the Lightning network protocol. The BOLTs could in turn be compared to Bitcoin Enhancement Proposals (BIP).

In each BOLT the standards and specifications that carry a certain characteristic of the Lighting network are determined. For example: BOLT # 2 establishes the protocol for the management of peer-to-peer payment channels.

As with the BIPs, each BOLT goes through a process of discussion between the different programmers, until an agreement is reached, at which point the BOLT is established and uploaded to the official repository. In the case of BOLT # 12 where the creation of provisional invoices is proposed, this is still under discussion, pending its prompt implementation.

The Lightining network as a scalability answer in Bitcoin

The Lightning network or micropayment network was conceived as a response to the waiting times present in Bitcoin transactions. With this network it is possible to exchange BTC immediately and without intermediaries. It works as a second layer on top of the main Bitcoin network.

In recent times, the demand for this network has been increasing, not only in the number of nodes that now exist in the Lightning network, but also due to the congestion that the main Bitcoin network sometimes suffers. For example, days ago Bitcoin suffered a precipitous drop with respect to its hash rate of up to 40%, as reported by CryptoNews. This is leading to high commissions and very long waiting times.