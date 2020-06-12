Researchers from the Salk Institute (United States) have discovered that T cells present in the lungs can be easily activated, which could help develop a universal vaccine against new coronavirus or influenza.

“Inside our lungs there are killer T cells that recognize specific viruses and protect us against reinfection, in case we become infected with the virus again. Our results have clarified how these cells ‘see’ the virus after reinfection and provide one, and may help us understand long-term immunity to the coronavirus, “said the experts, whose work has been published. in the ‘Journal of Experimental Medicine’.

When a person is first exposed to bacteria or viruses, such as the flu, orn type of immune cells, called killer T cells, destroy infected cells to prevent the spread of the disease.

Once the pathogen is removed, these cells they remain in the body for the long term and ‘remember’ the previous invaders. Thus, they allow the immune system to respond more quickly to a second attack and provide long-term protective immunity against the invader, a fundamental concept of vaccination.

Scientists know a lot about how these cells are activated in the lymphoid organs (such as the lymph nodes), although this activation in the lungs, an organ of frequent entry of pathogens such as influenza or coronavirus, has not been analyzed until now.

For this reason, the experts used dendritic cells, also called immune messenger cells, to reactivate T cells you kill and fight a second viral attack. Subsequently, they removed one by one several types of messenger cells in mice to see if the T cells would still recognize a second influenza infection.

“At first, our results were disappointing because our experiments did not appear to be working, as killer T cells from the lungs continued to recognize the virus after the removal of many different types of messenger cells, although we later found that these lung-resident killer memory T cells were not dependent on any type of messenger cell“they have explained.

In fact, killer T cells in the lungs were able to ‘see’ the second influenza infection through a variety of different messenger cells, including lung epithelial cells.

Conversely, when they examined killer T cells in the lymph nodes, they found that they needed dendritic cells to recognize the second viral attack.

This suggests that the anatomical location of the killer T cells dictates how they are reactivated. “Because killer resident T cells in the lungs can be rapidly reactivated by almost any cell type that is located at the pathogen’s entry site, identifying vaccines that can create these killer T cells residing in the lungs will give superior immunity to viral infections of the lungs, “the researchers have settled.